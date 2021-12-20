Falcons head home as 4.5-point favorites over the Lions

The 6-8 Atlanta Falcons were thoroughly handled by the San Francisco 49ers, all but sealing the deal on their 2021 season. They had five drives in the red zone and came away with one measly touchdown, a bug of the Atlanta offense that has seemed more like a feature over the last few years.

Regardless of this pathetic performance in San Francisco, the Falcons head back home as 4.5-point favorites over the woeful Detroit Lions. Not exactly a compliment, but this is where it stands.

Bizarre things happen on the football field all the time, and as such, the 2-11-1 Detroit Lions beat the absolute brakes off of one of the NFC’s best teams in the Arizona Cardinals yesterday. Quarterback Jared Goff enjoyed his best game in a Lions uniform, putting 216 yards up in the air and tossing three touchdowns. The Falcons won’t be able to afford to take them lightly, not that they should be taking anyone lightly right now.

Goff will try to build on that outing when the Lions meet the Falcons Sunday at 1:00 pm in Atlanta. The Falcons, meanwhile, will try to recover and get their first home win of the season.