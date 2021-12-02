Falcons injury report: Deion Jones appears to be healthy again following back-to-back practices

We’re moving right along as the Atlanta Falcons continue to prepare for this weekend’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Wednesday, we got a first look at the health of both teams, and the Falcons got some good news as Deion Jones practiced fully after being inactive in Week 12.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

LB Deion Jones (shoulder)

CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

DL Jonathan Bullard (ankle)

TE Lee Smith (rest)

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Jamel Dean (shoulder)

WR Jaelon Darden (concussion)

LB Devin White (quadriceps)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DT Vita Vea (knee)

G Ali Marpet (abdomen)

DL William Gholston (wrist)

S Jordan Whitehead (calf)

NO PARTICIPATION

WR Antonio Brown (ankle)

S Mike Edwards (knee)

QB Tom Brady (rest)

LB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder)

DT Steve McLendon (rest)

There were some minimal updates for the Falcons following Thursday’s practice. Cordarrelle Patterson and Grady Jarrett both had rest days on Wednesday, and returned to practicing fully. Lee Smith, another veteran player, was given a rest day on Thursday, so he did not practice. Jonathan Bullard, who has been a rotational piece along the defensive line, remains sidelined with an ankle injury and will be something to monitor on Friday which is the last practice of the week. Right now, he seems unlikely to play Sunday.

Looking at the Buccaneers’ report, Tom Brady had a veteran’s rest day. The biggest bit of news is that linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul was downgraded from a full participant on Wednesday to a non-participant on Thursday, due to his shoulder injury. We’ll have a better idea on his status for Sunday following Friday’s practice.

Additionally, neither Antonio Brown or Mike Edwards, who are both listed on the injury report, will play against the Falcons. Brown and Edwards have both been suspended three games without pay by the NFL, per a league statement.

Relevant to the Falcons this week: Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards have both been suspended for three weeks for misrepresenting their vaccination status, per a release from the league — Jeanna Kelley (@jeannathomas) December 2, 2021

The Falcons seem to be pretty healthy for this weekend and the Buccaneers do not, at least at the moment. We’ll see how much of a difference that makes on Sunday, and stay tuned for the final injury report of the week tomorrow.