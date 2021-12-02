Falcons re-sign CB Chris Williamson to the practice squad

The Atlanta Falcons have been shuffling their roster this week, as backup offensive lineman Josh Andrews returned off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. To make room, the team waived depth cornerback Chris Williamson. Williamson didn’t stay a free agent for long, however, as Atlanta re-signed him to the practice squad on Thursday afternoon.

We have signed Chris Williamson to the practice squad. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 2, 2021

Williamson started the season on the practice squad after just missing the cut for the final 53-man roster. He was elevated to active roster in Weeks 5 and 7, where he played a rotational role on defense and contributed on special teams. After a few injuries, Williamson was officially signed to the active roster for the Week 10 game against the Cowboys. He remained on the roster and was active for the previous two games, before being waived earlier this week.

Williamson originally joined the Falcons on a reserve/future contract after the 2020 season. He was a seventh-round pick of the New York Giants in the 2020 NFL Draft, but was unable to stick with the team after his rookie season. Atlanta clearly likes his potential and upside, so he’ll probably remain the first man up if injuries strike in the secondary again.