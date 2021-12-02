Falcons fans feeling more confident in the team after victory over Jaguars

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Atlanta Falcons managed to get through one of the roughest patches on their schedule—at New Orleans, at Dallas, and against New England on Thursday Night Football—with a 1-2 record. While not a tremendous performance, the team came out of it at 4-6. Understandably, Atlanta’s fans were feeling a distinct lack of confidence after two straight blowout losses to the Cowboys and Patriots.

In Week 12, Atlanta got to face a much easier opponent in the Jacksonville Jaguars. Things went about as expected, with the Falcons getting a solid-if-unspectacular win over an inferior opponent. How has fan confidence responded with the team getting back to winning, and climbing to a 5-6 record?

It seems like winning is a good way to create positive feelings about the team. Who knew? Falcons fan confidence in the direction of the team has rebounded after the victory over Jacksonville. After reaching a season low of 20% after Week 11’s loss, we’ve returned to fairly moderate levels of faith in the team with a 60% mark.

This seems very fair to me, considering the victory was against the Jaguars. It’ll be tough for confidence to ever match the post-Saints win high, but the team should have several opportunities to reward our faith. While a victory is unlikely this week against the Buccaneers, a stretch of relatively winnable games approaches on the schedule.

Matchups with the Panthers and Lions await over the next four games, with a tough road trip to San Francisco sandwiched in the middle. Even if Atlanta goes 2-2 over this stretch, they should remain in the thick of the Wild Card race with a 7-8 record. We’ll need to see more consistent play from the team for them to give us any faith in their ability to beat good teams down the stretch, but their ability to at least beat the bad teams on their schedule is moderately encouraging.

If you’re interested in having your voice heard, head over to SBNation Reacts and sign up.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.