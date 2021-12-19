Falcons vs 49ers Week 15 Postgame Show: The Falcoholic Live

Fellow Falcoholics, welcome to The Falcoholic Live’s Falcons vs 49ers Week 15 Postgame Show! The Atlanta Falcons faced a must-win game for playoff contention in San Francisco, and were instead blown out to the tune of 31-13 by the 49ers. Atlanta’s offense and defense had very poor days on the whole, with only the special teams play of Avery Williams to keep things from being an utter disaster. Join us as we recap the game and move on to draft season.

Watch the stream below or on YouTube beginning at 7:10 PM ET

If you’re interested in supporting the show, check out our Patreon page to unlock access to exclusive perks including Patron Q&A sessions, Discord perks, live shout-outs and more!

Be sure to check out the new community Discord server here! Come chat with your fellow Falcons fans about the show, the team, the NFL draft, and more.

You can watch the show here on The Falcoholic, but we recommend watching on YouTube for the best experience—including full 1080p HD video and access to the live Q&A in the chat. You can also access the show using your smart TV or device using the YouTube app for the real big-screen experience!

We hope you enjoy the show! If you have comments, we’d love to hear them. Send them to us on Twitter (@FalcoholicLive), leave them below, or e-mail the show at falcoholiclive@gmail.com.

Thanks for watching!