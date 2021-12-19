Falcons vs. 49ers: WR Tajae Sharpe ruled out after foot injury

The Next Man Up mantra took on its toughest competition in 2021 when Julio Jones forced his way out of Atlanta then Calvin Ridley left the team unexpected for mental health issues. That next man up was suddenly Tajae Sharpe, a wide receiver thrust into the starting spot.

Through 13 games, Sharpe has a mere 230 scoreless yards on 34 targets. The wide receivers are a problematic area for the Falcons.

Now the wide receivers are even more problematic with Sharpe injured.

Tajae Sharpe has a foot injury. He is questionable to return. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) December 19, 2021

Sharpe was injured in the 4th quarter of a blowout by the San Francisco 49ers. Expect Christian Blake, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Frank Darby to get a few more snaps. Hayden Hurst, a sensical player to soak up some additional targets, has been having a poor game to top off a poor season. Zaccheaus is the only player of the bunch to put together more than one or two decent catches this season.

Stay tuned, if physically possible, to see if Sharpe returns.

Update: Sharpe was ruled out.