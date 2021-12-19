NFL Week 15 early games open thread

The Falcons don’t play until 4:05 p.m. today, so if you’re watching the early games, you can use this as your open thread.

There’s a couple of worthwhile games early on today, with the Bills trying to get right against a struggling Panthers team. Given that we’ll see Buffalo soon, it’s not a bad idea to see how they fare against a team Atlanta just beat.

The Titans-Steelers tilt could also be interesting, as Tennessee is getting healthier and could be a force in the playoffs over in the AFC. Whichever you choose to watch, talk about it here!