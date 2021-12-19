How to watch Falcons - 49ers in Week 15

Today is, as Adnan Ikic put it yesterday, the most important game of the year for the Falcons. Having scraped, scratched and slipped their way to a 6-7 record, the Falcons are still nominally in the playoff hunt. A loss today will almost certainly end those particular dreams for the team, while a win gets them to .500 and puts them in a position to potentially steal the 7th seed in the NFC. Those are big implications, and it comes in a game against a quality opponent currently in the playoff picture, not to mention one with a roster and coaching staff littered with familiar faces.

The 49ers host today’s game and will hope to move to 8-6 and put a bit of a stranglehold on a playoff spot after a recent surge. Here’s what you’ll need to know to watch today’s game.

Atlanta Falcons @ San Francisco 49ers, Week 15

When: Sunday, December 19, 4:05 p.m. EST

Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Channel: CBS, NFL Network

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Streaming: Falcons app for local audiences

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Odds: The 49ers are heavily favored by our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Key Questions: Will the Falcons be able to keep the heat off Matt Ryan and get their passing game humming? Can they shut down Jimmy Garoppolo and a productive 49ers passing attack? Will Atlanta dig deep and beat a good football team for the first time this season, especially with so much on the line?

2021 Falcons regular season schedule (6-7)

Week 1, Loss: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 2: Loss @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 3: Win @ New York Giants

Week 4: Loss vs. Washington Football Team

Week 5: Win vs. New York Jets,

Week 6: BYE WEEK

Week 7: Win @Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Sunday, October 24

Week 8: Loss vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Sunday, October 31

Week 9: Win @ New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 7

Week 10: Loss @ Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 14

Week 11: Loss vs. New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m., Thursday, November 18

Week 12: Win @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 28

Week 13: Loss vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 5

Week 14: Win @ Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 12

Week 15: @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Sunday, December 19

Week 16: vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 26

Week 17: @ Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Sunday, January 3

Week 18: vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Sunday, January 9

