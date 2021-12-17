NFL fans consider Falcons the biggest NFC playoff hunt surprise

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

It’s been a wild season to say the least for the Atlanta Falcons. It’s Week 15 and half the fan base is talking NFL Draft while half the fan base is talking playoffs. The 6-7 Falcons currently find themselves in a spot where a few more wins can elevate them into the playoffs, and fans are taking notice.

In Week 14, the Falcons went on the road and defeated the Carolina Panthers, who they fell to earlier in the season in Week 8. This was enough to get Falcons fans excited. Of Falcons’ fans participating in the weekly SB Nation Reacts surveys, 80% feel that the team is headed in the right direction.

It’s not just Falcons fans who are somewhat surprised in the direction the team is headed in. When surveying NFL fans, 58% said that the Falcons were the biggest surprise when it comes to teams remaining in the NFC playoff hunt. The Eagles, who defeated the Falcons in Week 1, are second with 27%.

In Week 15, the Falcons will go on the road and face the San Francisco 49ers in a game with huge playoff ramifications. If the Falcons win on Sunday, their current odds of making the playoffs will double. It’ll be interesting to see what a win against the 49ers would do for fan confidence with three games left on the schedule.

