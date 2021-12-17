Falcons injury report: Dante Fowler Jr. questionable vs. 49ers

Friday is upon us, as the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers both held their final practices of the week. We’ve been monitoring the health of both teams over the last few days, and Friday’s practice report always provides us with the best outlook on who may or may not suit up in that weekend’s game. Let’s take a look.

FULL PARTICIPATION

DB Richie Grant (ankle)

LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji (ankle)

TE Hayden Hurst (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Dante Fowler Jr. (calf) QUESTIONABLE

NO PARTICIPATION

S Erik Harris (chest) OUT

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

TE George Kittle (knee)

S Jaquiski Tartt (glute)

CB Ambry Thomas (concussion)

LB Fred Warner (ankle)

NO PARTICIPATION

RB Elijah Mitchell (concussion, knee)

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (elbow),

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

DL D.J. Jones (knee)

CB Dontae Johnson (not injury related)

The Falcons got some slight good news on Friday as Dante Fowler Jr., who suffered a calf injury last Sunday which caused him to miss two practices this week, was upgraded to a limited participant. Fowler is being designated as questionable for Sunday’s game, so there’s an increased chance that he will play.

Erik Harris has been ruled out for Sunday’s game, although we already know that he has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a chest injury. Look for Harris to be placed on injured reserve sometime before Sunday. The team looks likely to have Grant, Ogundeji and Hurst back for Sunday, which should help their chances in a must-win game.

We’ve yet to receive the 49ers’ injury report for Friday, and will update this section once that is made available.