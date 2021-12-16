Falcons injury report: Dante Fowler Jr. held out of Thursday’s practice

We’re moving right along as the Atlanta Falcons continue to prepare for this Sunday’s road matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. There’s a lot on the line this weekend, as a win against the 49ers dramatically increases the Falcons’ playoff odds. We got our first look at the state of both teams health-wise on Wednesday, and have a new update courtesy of Thursday’s practice reports.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

DB Richie Grant (ankle)

LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji (ankle)

TE Hayden Hurst (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

LB Dante Fowler Jr. (calf)

S Erik Harris (chest)

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest)

TE Lee Smith (rest)

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

TE George Kittle (knee)

S Jaquiski Tartt (glute)

CB Ambry Thomas (concussion)

LB Fred Warner (ankle)

NO PARTICIPATION

RB Elijah Mitchell (concussion, knee)

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (elbow),

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

DL D.J. Jones (knee)

CB Dontae Johnson (not injury related)

Good news for the Falcons, as tight end Hayden Hurst was a full participant on Thursday. Hurst missed the previous day’s practice due to an unspecified illness. Dante Fowler Jr. remains sidelined due to a calf issue, which we will monitor on Friday as designations are handed out. Additionally, Cordarrelle Patterson and Lee Smith both received much-deserved veteran rest days on Thursday. Erik Harris has yet to be placed on injured reserve, so he’s appearing on the injury report even though he is out for the remainder of the season with a chest injury.

The 49ers had some minor updates to their injury report on Thursday. George Kittle, who was sidelined on Wednesday, practiced on a limited-basis on Thursday. Kittle is heading in the right direction for Sunday’s game as he battles knee soreness. Additionally, running back Elijah Mitchell remains out due to a concussion and knee injury.