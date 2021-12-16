Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Thursday, Dec. 16

It’s another morning closer to Falcons gameday, and we’re going to continue to roll around in the team’s dim but real playoff chances like a dog in a questionable-smelling spot on the lawn. In one week’s time, we’ll either be ramping up that playoff talk or tossing it aside entirely, so let’s live in the moment.
Of course, in the meantime, there are links to deliver. Think of it as a newspaper on your front door, except not like that at all.
Falcoholic news and notes:
- As Matt Chambers wrote, the Falcons appear to be in enhanced COVID-19 protocols as positive tests skyrocket across the league.
- Daren Bates is on his way back, as the Falcons designated him for a return to practice after nearly a month on injured reserve. He’ll factor into special teams Sunday if he’s active.
- The Falcoholic Live gang talked Panthers win, 49ers matchup and interviewed Falcons legend Bob Whitfield. That’s a full night of good stuff, and you can catch up on it here.
- Hayden Hurst and Dante Fowler missed practice Wednesday, and that will be worth monitoring as the week goes on. Evan Birchfield will keep us up to date, so check back tomorrow and Friday.
- How does the Falcons defense match up against the 49ers offense? As David Walker writes, it’s not pretty on paper.
- You’re gonna see some familiar faces Sunday.
Around the NFC South:
- Sean Payton is played by Kevin James in a movie we absolutely cannot wait to roast.
- Annoyingly, the Bills fell at the hands of the Buccaneers, and here’s why.
- Sam Darnold might return for the Panthers, creating a three-headed quarterback monster that frightens exactly no one. That team is a mess, as we just saw.
Looking ahead:
- The 49ers are rounding into form at a bad time, considering they’re playing the Falcons, and a full-strength San Francisco squad is going to be trouble if they push past Atlanta and the rest of their schedule to make the playoffs.
More Falcons news and notes:
- This excellent Kris Rhim profile of Anthony Robinson will give you insight into the backstory of one the team’s top personnel executives, who has been around for a long time and has helped bring some of Atlanta’s best players to the roster.
- As Tori McElhaney writes, the Falcons are playing less boneheaded football of late, though those are my words and not hers. This writeup explains how the Falcons are doing the little things better that are helping them avoid the mistakes that plagued them earlier in the year.
Open thread question of the day:
What Falcons-related merchandise are you hoping to receive as a gift this holiday season, or buying for the Falcons fans in your life? Weigh in below in the comments, and please be mindful of our community guidelines.
