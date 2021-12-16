Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Thursday, Dec. 16

It’s another morning closer to Falcons gameday, and we’re going to continue to roll around in the team’s dim but real playoff chances like a dog in a questionable-smelling spot on the lawn. In one week’s time, we’ll either be ramping up that playoff talk or tossing it aside entirely, so let’s live in the moment.

Of course, in the meantime, there are links to deliver. Think of it as a newspaper on your front door, except not like that at all.

Falcoholic news and notes:

Around the NFC South:

Looking ahead:

The 49ers are rounding into form at a bad time, considering they’re playing the Falcons, and a full-strength San Francisco squad is going to be trouble if they push past Atlanta and the rest of their schedule to make the playoffs.

More Falcons news and notes:

This excellent Kris Rhim profile of Anthony Robinson will give you insight into the backstory of one the team’s top personnel executives, who has been around for a long time and has helped bring some of Atlanta’s best players to the roster.

As Tori McElhaney writes, the Falcons are playing less boneheaded football of late, though those are my words and not hers. This writeup explains how the Falcons are doing the little things better that are helping them avoid the mistakes that plagued them earlier in the year.

Open thread question of the day:

What Falcons-related merchandise are you hoping to receive as a gift this holiday season, or buying for the Falcons fans in your life? Weigh in below in the comments, and please be mindful of our community guidelines.