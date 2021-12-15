Falcons injury report: Hayden Hurst, Dante Fowler not practicing on Wednesday

It’s the start of a new week as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to head out west and face the San Francisco 49ers. This will be an important game for the Falcons’ currently slim, yet somehow possible playoff hopes and you can imagine they’d like to have a healthy roster for it. On Wednesday, we received the first look at where both teams currently stand health-wise.

FULL PARTICIPATION

DB Richie Grant (ankle)

LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DT Grady Jarrett (rest)

NO PARTICIPATION

TE Hayden Hurst (illness)

LB Dante Fowler Jr. (calf)

S Erik Harris (chest)

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

TE George Kittle (knee)

RB Elijah Mitchell (concussion, knee)

The Falcons were without three players to start the practice week on Wednesday. Hayden Hurst, who scored a touchdown against the Panthers this past week, was held out of practice with an unspecified illness. Dante Fowler was also absent on Wednesday due to a calf injury he sustained against Carolina. You’ll also notice Erik Harris is listed on the injury report with a chest injury. Harris suffered a season-ending chest injury against the Panthers and Arthur Smith has said that he will head to injured reserve soon, but he has not been officially placed there yet.

Looking at the 49ers, there’s some big names on their report to start the week. Elijah Mitchell, who has been their best running back this season, is still missing practice due to a concussion. He missed their Week 14 game due to being in concussion protocol. Additionally, tight end George Kittle has knee soreness and was away from the practice field on Wednesday. We’ll continue to monitor all injuries heading into Thursday.