Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Wednesday, Dec. 15

Midway through December and the Falcons are still in the chase for the playoffs. What a world. Your Falcoholinks for Wednesday are below!

Top takeaways from Sunday’s win

The Falcons did what they had to do against Carolina to even remain in the playoff conversation, so what did we learn?

Well, this team doesn’t absolutely suck — as bizarre as that statement may have felt at times this season. With four games to go and an outside shot as a wildcard spot, the offense appears to be figuring things out at precisely the right moment.

The ground game has certainly been on the ascent — and it got a tip o’the cap in our Hat tips & head-scratchers series.

They’ll need to build on every ounce of that offensive performance on the road against the 49ers this weekend, as their playoff hopes largely hinge upon a win in San Francisco.

Not out of the picture, sitting at 9

It’s pretty wacky to consider that the Falcons, sitting at 6-7 on the season, are not out of the playoff picture. That speaks to how downright dreadful the NFC has been this year. But we’ll take what we can get around here, and while the Falcons have a slim chance of eeking into the postseason, they’re also currently sitting at ninth of the 2022 NFL Draft board.

Pair of defenders added to the practice squad

A couple of transactions on Tuesday, as the Falcons added defensive back Will Sunderland and linebacker Rashad Smith to the practice squad.

Week 15 depth chart released

Not many changes on the initial depth chart released on Tuesday, although it’s worth noting that safety Erik Harris is currently listed as a starting safety. We learned yesterday that he would miss the remainder of the season due to a pectoral injury, so Jaylinn Hawkins will likely bump into the starting role.