Falcons add a pair of defenders to practice squad Tuesday

The Falcons shuffle their practice squad every week, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that they’re at it again. This time around, they’ve added a pair of defenders for a longer look.

That’d be defensive back Will Sunderland and linebacker Rashad Smith, with Sunderland finally joining up after the team worked him out back in September.

We have signed LB Rashad Smith and DB Will Sunderland to the practice squad. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 14, 2021

Let’s start with Sunderland, who worked out with the Falcons back in September but was not signed at the time. He’s a 6’2” cornerback who spent time with the Packers, Colts and Seahawks, and will provide emergency depth in the secondary. I would expect safety Shawn Williams, who has starting experience and got extensive work on special teams this past weekend, to wind up on the active roster this weekend while the coaching staff takes a closer look at Sunderland.

Smith joins up a week after being cut from the Bears practice squad. The Florida Atlantic product has spent time with several teams since joining the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020, and is a good athlete who figures to get a shot for a call-up this weekend to replace Emmanuel Ellerbee, who has gotten extensive time on special teams of late but is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Give both players a warm welcome!