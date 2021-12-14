Falcons depth chart: Week 15

Week 15 is here as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to go on the road and face the San Francisco 49ers. The Falcons are 6-7, and somehow in the hunt for an NFC playoff spot, so this game is definitely important as a win increases their odds of a playoff berth. The Falcons released their depth chart for the week, which includes some minimal changes.

Offense

QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks

RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison

WR: Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake

WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

TE: Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith

TE/FB: Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith

LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

LG: Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT: Kaleb McGary, Colby Gossett

Defense

DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

DL: Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush

DL: Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

OLB: Dante Fowler, Brandon Copeland

LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

LB: Foyesade Oluokun

OLB: Steven Means, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters

CB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall

CB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

S: Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins

S: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

Special Teams

K: Younghoe Koo

P: Thomas Morstead

LS: Josh Harris

H: Thomas Morstead

PR: Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson

As mentioned and now observed, the Falcons made some minimal changes to the depth chart this week. Hayden Hurst is back from injured reserve and is back on the depth chart. Lee Smith has shuffled to backing up Kyle Pitts with Hurst’s return to the lineup. The Falcons parted ways last week with Wayne Gallman who is no longer listed, but his replacement Qadree Ollison now is.

It’s also worth noting that safety Erik Harris is still on the depth chart but is out for the remainder of the season with a pectoral injury. Jaylinn Hawkins would be the next man up if the depth chart is followed here. Also, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison is listed as a starter along the defensive line, but was a healthy scratch in Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers. We’ll see if he is again this week.