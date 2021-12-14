Falcons depth chart: Week 15

Week 15 is here as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to go on the road and face the San Francisco 49ers. The Falcons are 6-7, and somehow in the hunt for an NFC playoff spot, so this game is definitely important as a win increases their odds of a playoff berth. The Falcons released their depth chart for the week, which includes some minimal changes.
Offense
QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks
RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison
WR: Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake
WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby
TE: Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith
TE/FB: Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith
LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs
LG: Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews
C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman
RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman
RT: Kaleb McGary, Colby Gossett
Defense
DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson
DL: Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush
DL: Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky
OLB: Dante Fowler, Brandon Copeland
LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker
LB: Foyesade Oluokun
OLB: Steven Means, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters
CB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall
CB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield
S: Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins
S: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant
Special Teams
K: Younghoe Koo
P: Thomas Morstead
LS: Josh Harris
H: Thomas Morstead
PR: Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus
KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson
As mentioned and now observed, the Falcons made some minimal changes to the depth chart this week. Hayden Hurst is back from injured reserve and is back on the depth chart. Lee Smith has shuffled to backing up Kyle Pitts with Hurst’s return to the lineup. The Falcons parted ways last week with Wayne Gallman who is no longer listed, but his replacement Qadree Ollison now is.
It’s also worth noting that safety Erik Harris is still on the depth chart but is out for the remainder of the season with a pectoral injury. Jaylinn Hawkins would be the next man up if the depth chart is followed here. Also, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison is listed as a starter along the defensive line, but was a healthy scratch in Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers. We’ll see if he is again this week.
Loading comments...