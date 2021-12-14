Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Tuesday, Dec. 14

Good morning, Falcoholics, and happy Tuesday! We’re still basking in the glow of that win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Was it the prettiest win? No, but a dub is a dub, and the 29-21 Falcons victory keeps the Birds in the playoff hunt, as silly as that may sound with the team sitting just a hair under .500 at 6-7.

Let that sink in folks — for the first time in four years, the Falcons are actually relevant in December thanks to yesterday’s win keeping them in the mix. That’s not to say there aren’t glaring issues with this team that need improvement, or that there isn’t a dramatic talent deficit the team likely won’t be able to fix with just one offseason. But we have seen some progress, especially on the road.

And the Falcons hit the road again this week to take on a familiar foe: former Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and a former division rival in the San Francisco 49ers. Being on the road has been better for the Falcons than being at home, judging by the grand total of one (1) home win for this team this season, against the hapless Jets, and that one was just technically a home game since it was played in London. Still, the Falcons are big-time underdogs going into this one, and Shanahan’s familiarity with this team may give the Niners an edge. Regardless, keep an eye on The Falcoholic this week as we preview the matchup, keep you up to date on key injuries and news, and give you everything you need to know about this week’s game.

Falcoholic news and notes:

Around the NFC South:

Looking ahead:

The Niners pulled off a thrilling overtime victory over the Bengals yesterday, and they have a ton of talented players like George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Nick Bosa, but Jimmy Garoppolo’s inconsistency might help the Falcons in Week 15.

More Falcons news and notes:

Give us a call!

Call into The Falcoholic Podcast voicemail line and share your thoughts with DW and Jeanna about the Falcons’ win over the Panthers and what we can expect from this team looking forward.

Alright #Falcons fans - leave us a voicemail for the @TheFalcoholic podcast this week. @jeannathomas and I will listen and respond to your thoughts on this Atlanta win.



Call: 404-592-2823 — Falconihilist DW (@FalcoholicDW) December 12, 2021

Open thread question of the day:

What’s your best case scenario for the Falcons this season? Win out and make the postseason? Lose out and get a higher draft pick? Keep everyone healthy and just get to the offseason? Weigh in below in the comments, and please be mindful of our community guidelines.