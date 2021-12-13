Falcons vs. Panthers: Who was the defensive MVP of the game

Don’t get me wrong: the Panthers offense is a mess right now. The team fired Joe Brady mid-season and the QB rotation of Sam Darnold, Cam Newton and P.J. Walker is a comedy of errors.

The Falcons, however, did a fairly good job against them and turned in another solid performance. Here are the players who stood out the most.

A.J. Terrell

I think it’s fair to say that A.J. Terrell is one of this team’s best defensive players. It may also be time to talk about his candidacy for not just the Pro Bowl, but for All-Pro considerations as well. He broke up several passes and pulled in another interception en route to another great overall performance. This defense is better when this guy is on the field.

Mykal Walker

Coming off the recent birth of his first child, Mykal Walker may not have gotten a lot of snaps, but he made the most of them. He picked off Cam Newton when the game was tied 7-7 and returned it 66 yards for a touchdown. Walker may be a player to watch in 2022, as it seems unlikely the team keeps both Deion Jones and Foye Oluokun in 2022.

Dante Fowler

With 3 tackles for loss and a critical sack of Cam Newton later in the game, Fowler made his impact felt. He obliterated the Panthers backup left tackle and was a constant presence in the backfield. Let’s hope his calf injury is not too serious as the team finishes out this season.

Foye Oluokun

Oluokun led the team in tackles (7) and added a pass breakup to the equation. More importantly, he was critical in throwing a block on Cam Newton on the pick six for Mykal Walker.

