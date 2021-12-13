Falcons vs. Panthers: Who was the offensive MVP of the game?

The Falcons offense may have had their most balanced and consistent performance against a very good Panthers defense in week 14. With 22 offensive points on the board, they managed to move the ball for most of the game even if they didn’t close out every drive with a touchdown. Here are the people/units that stood out the most.

Offensive line

Against one of the best pass rushing teams in the league, this unit allowed ... zero sacks. They weren’t perfect, but this is the first game the offensive line delivered in both the run game and in pass blocking through most of the game. They helped deliver a 100+ yard rushing offense and a passing offense that was competent and had enough time in the pocket for most of the game. This unit has struggled for most of the year, but if they can keep this up, they’ll fuel the optimism for what 2022 could look like.

Mike Davis

Davis has not been as productive as we hoped he’d be for most of the year. However, he was the most consistent and reliable back for Atlanta against his former team on Sunday.

He ran 11 times for 44 yards and reeled in 5 catches for an additional 42 yards. Patterson may be the RB1 now, but Davis had a good overall game for the team on a day when Patterson’s overall impact was limited.

Kyle Pitts

There aren’t many players who can turn a 5 yard reception into 23 yards, but Pitts is one of them. The graceful and deceptively fast rookie tight end had some critical catches in the game, but none more so than his game-sealing 3rd down catch late in the game that converted a 3rd and long. His potential is limitless and this game was a reminder of that, even if we’re waiting for bigger fireworks.

Arthur Smith

The new head coach promised to re-establish the run in Atlanta. It’s taken some time, but he has this rushing attack looking good now. His play calling was also very strong for most of this game, including the touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst. If he can keep this up, the Falcons may not just have a shot at the playoffs, they may also have an outside shot at a winning record in his first year.

Your vote