Fantasy Stud and Dud from Week 14

The Falcons continued to be road warriors late into the season, moving their record outside of Atlanta to a robust 6-2, with victory against the Panthers up I-85.

The Birds won on the strength of a good defensive performance, as the fantasy relevant offensive players were ok. Nobody was a week winner, but there weren’t any catastrophic performances either. Most fantasy managers who trusted the Falcons were left satisfied this week, for the most part.

There is a lot of great content available here at the Falcoholic, and I encourage you to check it out if you want some in-depth analysis. This article will look at things strictly from a fantasy football perspective (that means looking at nothing other than pure statistics). Here are Atlanta’s fantasy stud and fantasy dud from Week 14’s victory against the Carolina Panthers.

Fantasy Stud/Dud 2021 History:

Past Studs: Cordarrelle Patterson (5), Kyle Pitts (3), Younghoe Koo (1), Matt Ryan (1), Russell Gage (1) Nobody (1)

Past Duds: Matt Ryan (4), Mike Davis (3), Kyle Pitts (3), Younghoe Koo (1), Olamide Zaccheaus (1)

Stud: Cordarrelle Patterson

Stat Line: 16 carries, 58 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 2 catches, 1 receiving yard: 11.90 standard league points; 13.90 PPR points

It seems that we have Cordarrelle Patterson’s name at this point in the article every week. He continues to prove himself as the best waiver wire pickup of the season. He’s now scored three touchdowns (all rushing) since making his return from injury in Week 12. CP’s TD total is now 10, which is a new career high.

Both Patterson and fellow running back Mike Davis had very strong games, Davis doing it more through the air. Patterson’s superiority in standard leagues is what gives him the nod as this week’s fantasy stud.

Patterson is a must start with a sky high ceiling and a rock solid floor at this point. Since the Week 6 bye, CP84 has received a minimum of 14 touches in every game outside of the one where he got injured in the first half. Patterson has helped many fantasy teams make it to the playoffs, and now he should be trusted when there.

Dud

Matt Ryan: 190 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 4 carries, 3 rushing yards: 11.90 standard league/PPR points

I hate to keep putting Matt Ryan in this spot of the article, but he’s just not getting it done from a fantasy perspective, even though he did enough to help game manage the Falcons to a road win in real life.

Ryan has failed to get to 200 passing yards for the fourth time in five weeks (and the fifth time in seven weeks). He is currently the QB20 as of the end of Sunday’s games, which puts Matt outside of QB1 range (which is defined as being one of the 12 highest scorers at the position) for the fifth straight week. In fact, he only has one QB1 finish (Week 9) since the Week 6 bye.

Whether it’s been poor offensive line play, a lack of explosive weapons or Ryan’s general poor play, it’s been an absolute slog of a season for someone who at once point in the past was a league winner. Ryan can’t be trusted in one quarterback leagues moving forward, regardless of matchup.