Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Dec. 13

Links! Of the Falcons variety! For Victory Monday!

Falcons - Panthers recap

The Falcons made progress in their Sisyphean search for a winning record on Sunday, besting the Panthers 29-21 on the road. Our slate of writers unanimously predicted this one as a win, so it’s good that the Falcons didn’t make us look foolish once again.

It’s hard to believe, but the win puts Atlanta back into the playoff conversation. One of the highlights from Sunday’s win was the continued evolution of the run game, which has been immense as Atlanta seeks its offensive identity.

Injuries

Sunday’s game did not conclude without some notable injuries. Safety Erik Harris left the contest with a chest injury, and linebacker Dante Fowler picked up a calf injury.

We’ll keep you posted on the status of both as we move through the week.

CP sets a franchise mark

Running back/wide receiver/kick returner/aspiring alchemist Cordarrelle Patterson continued his unbelievable season by setting a franchise mark. Patterson became the first Atlanta Falcon to tally both five receiving and rushing touchdowns in the same season.

He’s simply unreal.

Kyle Pitts is playing better than you think

Great things happen when rookie tight end Kyle Pitts touches the football. The problem? With Atlanta’s thin receiving corps, it’s been an uphill climb to make that happen consistently.

Even with his one touchdown on the year, Pitts is playing better than you think he is.

Running back Wayne Gallman released

RB Wayne Gallman had a curious stint in Atlanta. The Falcons released running back Qadree Ollison to make room on the roster for him, and then he was inactive for the majority of his time. Gallman has now been cut, and Ollison added. Weird.

TE Hayden Hurst was also added to the active roster after his time on injured reserve.

The Falcoholic Live Postgame Show

The crew from The Falcoholic Live celebrated the win right after Sunday’s game. If you missed the live show, you can view it in its entirety right here.