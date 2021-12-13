Falcoholic Podcast: Another win keeps Atlanta in the playoff hunt

We’re in mid-December and the Falcons are still in playoff contention. It’s been a while since we could say that and even though this team has been frustrating to watch at times, they’ve also found ways to win and the victory against Carolina may have been one of their best yet.

Evan and I discuss this and more on the latest postgame podcast. Topics include:

The solid performance from the offense against a very good Panthers defense

The mostly good day from the offensive line in run blocking and pass blocking

The running game eclipsing 100 yards for the third straight week

The inevitable talk over Matt Ryan based on two very ugly throws in the game

The incredible Kyle Pitts

The underrated performance from the defense, including another pick six for the second week in a row

A.J. Terrell and how he deserves All Pro consideration

So much more

As always, you can find the podcast wherever fine podcasts are available or you can listen below:

If you aren’t yet subscribed, now would be a good time to do so: Click the link on your platform of choice to subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | iHeart