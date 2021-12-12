EDGE Dante Fowler questionable to return with calf injury

It shouldn’t matter late in the 4th quarter of a 29-14 drubbing of the Carolina Panthers, but Atlanta’s presumed top pass rusher is dealing with a calf injury.

Fowler has had quite the uneven stint in Atlanta. Sunday was a rare bright spot where Fowler managed two sacks in one drive. You can’t play a rotation of PJ Walker and Cam Newton every week, but it is good to see Fowler finally looking better in the new scheme.

Fowler’s injury did not clearly occur on the television feed. Fowler has 13 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles for 21. His extended absence would hurt the Falcons down the stretch, especially while Fowler was looking much improved.

Look for more Brandon Copeland and James Vaughters with Fowler questionable to return. The team already had poor depth along the edge. Without Fowler, things are looking even more problematic for the sack-starved Falcons.