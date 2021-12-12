 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cordarrelle Patterson becomes first ever Falcon to score 5 rushing and receiving touchdowns in a season

A big moment in franchise history for a player having a historic year.

By Dave Choate
Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Cordarrelle Patterson has had a superlative season, one you can’t write or say enough about. Expected to be the team’s kick returner and a useful weapon, Patterson has morphed into the most essential man for this Atlanta Falcons offense, with Pro Bowl caliber production coming along with it.

With his touchdown run in the first quarter against the Panthers, Patterson made franchise history in yet another way. I’ll let Falcons writer Tori McElhaney share the good news here.

This is a testament to what Patterson has offered the Falcons on offense. He’s over 1,000 combined yards and now double digit touchdowns, looming as a weapon defenses can’t ignore as both a receiver and a runner. His ability is evident, but offenses has never quite proven able to harness what he offered until he landed in Atlanta, which is an intriguing testament to what Arthur Smith and company might be able to do in the future. More than that, it’s a testament to what Patterson brings to the table, as he’s simply too big, too fast and too talented to contain when given the chance to prove it.

Kudos to Patterson, and I hope he’s back next year to make this offense more fun and dynamic.

