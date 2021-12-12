Cordarrelle Patterson becomes first ever Falcon to score 5 rushing and receiving touchdowns in a season

Cordarrelle Patterson has had a superlative season, one you can’t write or say enough about. Expected to be the team’s kick returner and a useful weapon, Patterson has morphed into the most essential man for this Atlanta Falcons offense, with Pro Bowl caliber production coming along with it.

With his touchdown run in the first quarter against the Panthers, Patterson made franchise history in yet another way. I’ll let Falcons writer Tori McElhaney share the good news here.

Cool stat for you: Cordarrelle Patterson is the first player in franchise history to have five rushing touchdowns and five receiving touchdowns in a single season. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) December 12, 2021

This is a testament to what Patterson has offered the Falcons on offense. He’s over 1,000 combined yards and now double digit touchdowns, looming as a weapon defenses can’t ignore as both a receiver and a runner. His ability is evident, but offenses has never quite proven able to harness what he offered until he landed in Atlanta, which is an intriguing testament to what Arthur Smith and company might be able to do in the future. More than that, it’s a testament to what Patterson brings to the table, as he’s simply too big, too fast and too talented to contain when given the chance to prove it.

Kudos to Patterson, and I hope he’s back next year to make this offense more fun and dynamic.