Falcons vs. Panthers: Inactives for Week 14

It’s game day as the Atlanta Falcons are on the road to face the Carolina Panthers for the second time this season. Both teams are 5-7 and somehow in the thick of the NFC playoff hunt.

We’ve monitored injuries all week and with less than an hour to game time, we now have the list of inactives for both the Falcons and Panthers.

Falcons inactives

QB Josh Rosen

DB Richie Grant

LG Josh Andrews

LB Ade Ogundeji

DT Tyeler Davison

DL Jonathan Bullard

Panthers inactives

WR Shi Smith

QB Matt Barkley

LB Frankie Luvu

OL John Miller

OL Michael Jordan

DE Darryl Johnson

The Falcons have some notable names inactive for Sunday against the Panthers. Josh Rosen appears to be a healthy scratch as the Falcons will have undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks backing up Matt Ryan. Franks has the flexibility to play different positions, as we’ve seen in a few games this season, so perhaps that’s what led to the decision to make Rosen inactive.

Jonathan Bullard, who has been a rotational piece along the defensive line also appears to be a healthy scratch. Bullard had been battling back from injury but did practice in full on Friday. With Bullard inactive, expect to see more Marlon Davidson, John Cominsky and Anthony Rush.

Rookies Richie Grant and Ade Ogundeji will both miss Sunday’s game versus Carolina. They both popped up on the injury report with ankle injuries this week and were listed as questionable against the Panthers.