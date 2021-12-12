Falcons - Panthers Week 14 open thread

The Falcons and Panthers are still sort of in the playoff hunt, which feels absurd but is technically true. These two teams, both sitting at 5-7 and ready to rush 30 times today, will hope to keep those faint dreams alive by earning a win today.

Will it be the Falcons, who are fresh off a loss to the Buccaneers and haven’t put together a remotely complete game in ages? Or will it be the Panthers, who just fired their offensive coordinator and haven’t thrown for 200 yards in a game since early in the season? Either way, this will be less of a barn burner than a shed sparker, but we’re here to watch and root for our favorite team as their season winds down.

Use this as your open thread for the day, and go Falcons!