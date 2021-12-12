How to watch Falcons - Panthers in Week 14

The Falcons are coming out of perhaps their roughest stretch of the season, having played the Cowboys, Patriots and Buccaneers with one Jaguars game tossed in there. Things get a little easier beginning this week with a divisional matchup Atlanta still can’t take for granted.

Today, the Falcons face the Panthers, who beat them 19-13 last time out behind a stifling defense and a relentless rushing attack. Carolina will try to repeat that blueprint this time out, while the Falcons will attempt to showcase growth since their last matchup by passing the ball effectively, running the ball effectively, and stopping the run. Basically, you know, across the board improvement would be nice.

Here’s what you’ll need to know to watch the game today.

Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers, Week 14

When: Sunday, December 12, 1 p.m. EST

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Channel: FOX, NFL Network

Announcers: Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma (again)

Streaming: Falcons app for local audiences

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Odds: The Panthers are favored by our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Key Questions: Can the Falcons stop the Panthers from running all over them this time around? Will Kyle Pitts be able to break free from Stephon Gilmore enough to help this passing attack return to relevance? Will Cam Newton add one more highlight reel run to his career against the Falcons, or can we safely put that to bed forever?

2021 Falcons regular season schedule (5-7)

Week 1, Loss: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 2: Loss @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 3: Win @ New York Giants

Week 4: Loss vs. Washington Football Team

Week 5: Win vs. New York Jets,

Week 6: BYE WEEK

Week 7: Win @Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Sunday, October 24

Week 8: Loss vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Sunday, October 31

Week 9: Win @ New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 7

Week 10: Loss @ Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 14

Week 11: Loss vs. New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m., Thursday, November 18

Week 12: Win @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 28

Week 13: Loss vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 5

Week 14: @ Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 12

Week 15: @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Sunday, December 19

Week 16: vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 26

Week 17: @ Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Sunday, January 3

Week 18: vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Sunday, January 9

