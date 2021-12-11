Fantasy football preview: Week 14

Week 14 is here, as the Atlanta Falcons are set to go on the road and face the Carolina Panthers for the second time this season. As we’re here to talk about fantasy football, in many leagues, Week 14 is the final week of the regular season. If you don’t expect to make your league’s playoffs, there’s always next year. But for those on the brink of clinching a playoff spot and those already in, let’s take a look at what the Falcons have to offer you in Week 14.

Every week we’ll be previewing the fantasy matchups and who you may want to consider starting and also benching. Additionally, if you have any fantasy questions you’d like answered, you can submit them every week.

With that, let’s get started.

Can’t trust Matt Ryan in fantasy football

This has been the advice for weeks now, but Matt Ryan should remain on your bench or on waivers this week. Simply put, Ryan just hasn’t been a good fantasy football quarterback since Week 10. It’s remarkable really, that Ryan totaled 20+ fantasy points in six out of seven games from Week 2-9.

Since Week 10, Ryan has finished outside the top-20 quarterbacks every week. In a rematch with the Panthers where he finished with 8.14 points earlier in the season, Ryan has no business being in your lineup this week.

What should you do with Mike Davis?

In Week 13, Mike Davis entered a tough matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and walked away with his best fantasy day of the season, finishing with 16.9 fantasy points. Most of the production came through the passing game, as Davis hasn’t had 6+ carries in a game since Week 9.

Even with the solid fantasy day last week, Davis should remain benched unless you’re incredibly desperate, which I understand. It’s worth noting that Carolina has allowed the second fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.

Russell Gage has some fantasy value

Since Calvin Ridley stepped away from football, the Falcons have been in desperate need of a WR1. Although it took a few games, Russell Gage has stepped up and started putting up numbers, as he’s averaging 7.6 targets per game over the last five weeks. In Week 13, Gage had his best fantasy day of the season finishing with 11 receptions for 130 yards.

With that being said, Carolina has a tough defense in the fantasy football world and the matchup will be a tough one for Gage and the other Atlanta receivers. Ryan is going to have to throw it to someone though, and although he may not score, Gage has some value as a low-end receiving option as he’s likely to get 7+ receptions in this game.

Maybe Kyle Pitts scores this week?

Somehow, Kyle Pitts has only scored once this season and it came in a different country. He’s also scored 10+ fantasy points in only one out of the last six games. This speaks volumes to how thin the tight end position is this year, and if you have to look elsewhere in an important Week 14 matchup, I don’t blame you.

The Panthers defense has been stingy with fantasy points this season, allowing 8.5 points per game to opposing tight ends so far. I’d shy away from Pitts if you happen to have a more reliable option, but in the likely case that you don’t, Pitts should be started with low confidence in a tough matchup.

That about does it for the Week 14 fantasy football preview. As I say every week, when it comes to fantasy football – always go with your gut!