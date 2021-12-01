Falcons injury report: Deion Jones practices fully on Wednesday

December is somehow already here, as the Atlanta Falcons begin with week in preparation for this weekend’s game. On Sunday, the Falcons will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who they lost to early in the season in Week 2. On Wednesday, we received a first look at the health of both teams to start the week.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

LB Deion Jones (shoulder)

CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

DT Grady Jarrett (rest)

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest)

DL Jonathan Bullard (ankle)

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Jamel Dean (shoulder)

LB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Devin White (quadriceps)

DT Vita Vea (knee)

G Ali Marpet (abdomen)

NO PARTICIPATION

WR Antonio Brown (ankle)

WR Jaelon Darden (concussion)

S Mike Edwards (knee)

DL William Gholston (wrist)

G Aaron Stinnie (knee)

It looks like the Falcons will be getting linebacker Deion Jones back this weekend after he missed the previous game against Jacksonville. Jones popped up on last Friday’s injury report with a shoulder injury, which would end up preventing him from playing in the game. To start this week, at least, he was a full-participant in practice. Cordarrelle Patterson and Grady Jarrett both received rest days on Wednesday, and I’d say they deserve it.

Not popping up on the injury report is Steven Means, who has been designated to return from injured reserve. The team now has 21 days to activate Means, and that could happen at anytime.

On the Buccaneers side, the most notable piece of news is that wide receiver Antonio Brown is expected to be out two more weeks, which means he will not play against the Falcons. Brown has been out for Tampa since Week 7 as he recovers from an ankle injury.