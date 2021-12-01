Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Wednesday, Dec. 1

A retrospective from Victory Monday

The Falcons avoided a fourth-quarter implosion against the Jaguars and headed back to Atlanta with a win and a 5-6 record. We’re working to track down whomstever the insistent whistler was, but all things considered: a good result and one that the Falcons should expect against lowlier teams like the Jaguars.

One of the biggest stories from this contest was the burgeoning rotation at center, with Drew Dalman taking 20 snaps. The Hennessy-Dalman rotation is one that Arthur Smith is expected to keep toying with as the back half of the season churns along.

The MVP of the game for Atlanta should be obvious, but we encourage you to cast your vote anyway. He also likely did wonders for your fantasy team.

Steven Means elevated from IR, Josh Andrews leaves the COVID list

While defensive lineman Steven Means likely won’t be available for Sunday’s tilt against Tampa Bay, he should be available at some point during the rest of the season.

The Falcons also elevated guard Josh Andrews from the reserve/COVID-19 list and parted ways with cornerback Chris Williamson, who is likely to return to the practice squad.

3 up, 3 down

Whose stock is rising and whose stock is falling after the Falcons’ win against the Jaguars?

Silver linings?

The Falcons have been outscored by over 100 points this season. That is jarring. What is also jarring is that they’re at 5-6 with an outside shot to sneak into the playoffs, should the Football Gods allow it.

Growing pains

It’s not any real surprise, with the lack of cap space and talent, that the Falcons are meandering through a rocky inaugural season under head coach Arthur Smith’s leadership.

We don’t have much left to give, but patience for this team and new regime to work the franchise jigsaw puzzle is encouraged as Atlanta works its way through this soft rebuild.

The Falcoholic Podcast

On the heels of Atlanta’s win, give the latest episode of The Falcoholic Podcast a spin. You can do that right here, or on any of the requisite podcast platforms.