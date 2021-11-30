Falcons depth chart: Week 13

Week 13 is underway as the Atlanta Falcons improved to 5-6 and now sit at second place in the NFC South. This weekend they’ll host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a rematch of Week 2.
As the Falcons prepare for this weekend’s game, we have an updated look at the depth chart. There’s one interesting note.
Offense
QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks
RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Wayne Gallman
WR: Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake
WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby
TE: Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse
TE: Lee Smith, Keith Smith
LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs
LG: Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews
C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman
RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman
RT: Kaleb McGary, Jason Spriggs, Colby Gossett
Defense
DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson
DL: Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush
DL: Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky
OLB: Dante Fowler, Brandon Copeland
LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker
LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Emmanuel Ellerbee
OLB: Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters
CB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall
CB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield
S: Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins, Cordarrelle Patterson
S: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant
Special Teams
K: Younghoe Koo
P: Thomas Morstead
LS: Josh Harris
H: Thomas Morstead
PR: Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus
KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson
As you can see, there were some minimal changes this week. Chris Williamson, who has been a reserve corner, was released as one of a series of moves made by the Falcons on Tuesday. The center position remains the same, even though it seems the team will have a rotation going forward, as they did in Week 12. Additionally, Thomas Morstead has been added as the team’s punter and placeholder. Morstead made his debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars and performed well.
A change to the depth chart likely to cause some confusion is the team listing Cordarrelle Patterson as a reserve safety on defense. Dean Pees recently admitted to there being a package for Patterson on defense, so this could be something to keep an eye on in future weeks. Patterson can do it all, so why not give him a go on defense? Certainly I think he’d welcome the opportunity.
