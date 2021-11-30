Falcons depth chart: Week 13

Week 13 is underway as the Atlanta Falcons improved to 5-6 and now sit at second place in the NFC South. This weekend they’ll host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a rematch of Week 2.

As the Falcons prepare for this weekend’s game, we have an updated look at the depth chart. There’s one interesting note.

Offense

QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks

RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Wayne Gallman

WR: Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake

WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

TE: Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse

TE: Lee Smith, Keith Smith

LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

LG: Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT: Kaleb McGary, Jason Spriggs, Colby Gossett

Defense

DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

DL: Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush

DL: Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

OLB: Dante Fowler, Brandon Copeland

LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Emmanuel Ellerbee

OLB: Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters

CB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall

CB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

S: Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins, Cordarrelle Patterson

S: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

Special Teams

K: Younghoe Koo

P: Thomas Morstead

LS: Josh Harris

H: Thomas Morstead

PR: Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson

As you can see, there were some minimal changes this week. Chris Williamson, who has been a reserve corner, was released as one of a series of moves made by the Falcons on Tuesday. The center position remains the same, even though it seems the team will have a rotation going forward, as they did in Week 12. Additionally, Thomas Morstead has been added as the team’s punter and placeholder. Morstead made his debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars and performed well.

A change to the depth chart likely to cause some confusion is the team listing Cordarrelle Patterson as a reserve safety on defense. Dean Pees recently admitted to there being a package for Patterson on defense, so this could be something to keep an eye on in future weeks. Patterson can do it all, so why not give him a go on defense? Certainly I think he’d welcome the opportunity.