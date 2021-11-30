Falcons designate Steven Means to return from IR, active Josh Andrews from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Falcons won’t have Steven Means back in time to play the Buccaneers, in all likelihood, but it’s within the realm of possibility. We are going to see Means again this season, by the sound of it.

On Tuesday, the Falcons announced that Means has been designated to return from injured reserve. The team also activated Josh Andrews from the reserve/COVID-19 and waived cornerback Chris Williamson.

Means was hurt against the Saints and has missed the past three weeks, so if the team determines he’s ready after a week of practice, he would presumably suit up and play a full complement of snaps against the Buccaneers. Means has been one of Dean Pees’ favorite defenders in 2021, drawing anywhere from 60-75% of the defensive snaps at outside linebacker most weeks and chipping in as a reliable tackler. The team will welcome him back as soon as he’s ready, with reduced snaps likely on the way for Brandon Copeland and company when he’s back.

Andrews spent two weeks on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and will return to a reserve guard role on this offensive line. With the Falcons rotating Matt Hennessy and Drew Dalman, it’ll be interesting to see if they’re at all tempted to get Andrews some reps in place of Jalen Mayfield, who has had his epic struggles at left guard. I would bet against that—this team seems determined to let Mayfield grow into that role in 2021—but it’s something to keep an eye on.

Finally, Williamson is gone for the moment. The cornerback had gotten a few snaps for this defense and will likely return to the practice squad in short order, as he’s a player the Falcons seem to like.