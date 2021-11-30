Falcons vs. Jaguars: Hat tips & head-scratchers

The Atlanta Falcons made it interesting in Jacksonville, but alas, they returned home with a win. They now turn their focus to divisional rivals the Bucs, but not before we work through the good and the bad from Sunday’s tilt.

Hat tips

Cordarrelle carries the load

Running back/wide receiver/kick returner/antique model train restoration expert Cordarrelle Patterson was a game-time decision in this one due to the sprained ankle that kept him out against the Patriots. While it was clear he was not 100%, his production did not reflect any level of discomfort.

Patterson notched his second-ever 100-yard rushing game, one that included two touchdowns. It also featured a nifty bit of footwork and speed as Patterson dusted defenders in the second quarter for a 27-yard gain.

He’s been the offense all season, and that didn’t stop on Sunday — even with a bum wheel. On a day where offensive production reached drought levels, Cordarrelle Patterson again proved that he can carry the load.

Matt Ryan finds Mike Davis on the flip pass. Jags blitz and Ryan flips it prior to taking a hit. Davis runs forward to convert the 13-yard third-down conversion.

Falcons force the fumble

After the Falcons were unable to capitalize on Duron Harmon’s interception, nose tackle Anthony Rush gave them a second shot to put points on the board at the Jaguars’ expense.

Using a helmet the way it was truly intended, to battering ram footballs out of the hands of its carriers, Rush was able to force a James Robinson fumble which was recovered by fellow defensive lineman Marlon Davidson.

This play should have ended in a field goal by Younghoe Koo, but a Jaguars unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for leveraging gifted the Falcons a new set of downs.

Cordarrelle Patterson touchdown.

The Jags!

Giving credit where credit is due. Jacksonville extended Atlanta’s drives on two boneheaded pre-snap penalties and an ill-timed hold which likely cost them the game. Lining up offsides on a 4th-&-2, jumping over the pile on a field goal try to block a field goal, and holding Mike Davis on 3rd-&-2 led to seven points on the board for the Falcons.

These are the types of things 2-9 teams do, and a big reason why the Jaguars are 2-9. Shame the Falcons couldn’t take full advantage of their miscues.

Head-scratchers

Matty misses the float pass

This was some peewee behavior in an NFL football game. With Mike Davis wide open in the flat to convert a third down in the first quarter, Matt Ryan completely overthrew him on a little float pass.

I had big bad feelings about this game after that play.

THE DUVAL WHISTLER

Congratulations. You, enthusiastic football game attendee, confused and terrified everyone’s pets. You had me checking the valves on my water heater to make sure it wasn’t about to explode. How did you reach that pitch? How did you have the pulmonary endurance to ensure you annoyed everyone in your section and the entire viewing audience?

That frequency made me astral project at one point; and for that, I’m impressed. That’s all the credit I’ll give you, but rest assured The Falcoholic Investigators will find you and you will be held accountable.