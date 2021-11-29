Falcoholic Podcast: Beating the Jaguars keeps Atlanta relevant heading into December

After two straight awful games, the Falcons took to the road and beat a Jaguars team that is one of the worst in the league. The return of Cordarrelle Patterson certainly helped but the defense also pitched in, holding their second straight team to under 20 points.

Evan Birchfield and I talk about all of this and more on the latest postgame podcast. Topics discussed include:

Getting Patterson back and how the ground game was crucial in putting win number 5 in the books

The fact that Matt Ryan had a lackluster game and the team was still able to win

The curious rotation of Drew Dalman and Matt Hennessy at center and what it could mean for the future

The excellent game Thomas Morstead had at punter and why his game helped the defense out tremendously

The continued incredible performance of A.J. Terrell and why he deserves your Pro Bowl votes

The solid game overall by the entire defense

So much more

