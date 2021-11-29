Falcons vs. Jaguars: Who was the MVP of the game?

The Falcons ended their two game losing steak with an important road win against a hapless Jacksonville Jaguars team. Even still, the team had a good day overall and some are particularly deserving of recognition, though maybe one more than the others. Here are our candidates for the MVP of the game.

Cordarelle Patterson

Okay okay, this seems like the obvious “duhhhh” choice here. Patterson was questionable to play and looked a little gimpy during the game, but that didn’t stop him from absolutely dominating on the ground. On just 16 carries, he ran for 108 yards and 2 touchdowns and a ridiculous 6.8 yards per carry. He added 2 receptions for 27 yards as well.

The Falcons are hurting for weapons and having Patterson out clearly impacted the last two games. As long as he’s in there, this Atlanta offense has a chance.

Offensive line

The Falcons intentionally rotated Drew Dalman and Matt Hennessy at center and it may have worked. For the day, the running game was far better and the offense averaged 5.1 yards per carry across 29 carries for a total of 149 yards. They also gave Matt Ryan a good bit of time in the pocket and he was only sacked once, and even that was a coverage sack. This is probably still an overall mediocre unit, but they did their job well against the Jaguars.

The Jaguars

I was hesitant to put this in, but this Jaguars time repeatedly gifted the Falcons throughout the game. Whether it was the two turnovers or the bonehead penalties that kept Atlanta drives alive, the Urban Meyer led team could not get out of their own way.

Russell Gage

If the Falcons are going to finish the year strong, this guy has to do better. He had another solid outing with 6 receptions for 62 yards and a critical touchdown, so that helped.

Your vote

Let us know which guy is the MVP of this game in your eyes.