The opening line has the Falcons as 10 point underdogs at home against the Bucs

The Falcons took care of business against the Jaguars, albeit in very Falcony fashion in the fourth quarter. Running back/wide receiver/kick returner/volunteer firefighter Cordarrelle Patterson had a career game, with 108 rushing yards and two touchdowns, continuing to provide a spark to Atlanta’s offense.

Regardless of the win (it’s the Jaguars, after all), the Falcons have opened as 10 point underdogs at home next Sunday against the Buccaneers.

The Bucs endured a wild one yesterday on the road against the Colts, but edged out the win to move to 8-3 and maintain their lead in the NFC South.

The Falcons are still attempting to climb back to the .500 mark after their win over the Jaguars, and it’s going to be tough sledding against a divisional foe — even in the friendly confines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Should the Falcons pull this one out, it will have them at an even 6-6 on the year with an outside shot at a playoff berth.

They’re underdogs at home, but as we all know from history, weird things happen in NFC South rivalry games.

