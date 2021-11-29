Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Monday, Nov. 29

The Falcons notched a win against the Jaguars and are attempting to claw their way back to .500. We’ve got a recap of yesterday’s game and more in today’s edition of Falcoholinks.

Falcons - Jaguars recap

There would be no downfall in Duval as the Falcons strolled into northeast Florida, handled Jacksonville despite a fourth-quarter scare, and headed home to Atlanta with a win in hand.

We were pretty on point with our score predictions, which is a nice change of pace considering we’re normally very bad when we’re positive. The win means the Falcons are still somewhat back on track in regards to the remainder of the season, but the playoffs are still quite the longshot.

Still, it means that Matt Ryan remains undefeated against the Jaguars.

A rotation brewing at center?

Notable from yesterday’s action was the seeming rotation at the center position that Arthur Smith was tinkering with. In the first half, Smith brought Drew Dalman in to replace Matt Hennessy. We were unsure if this was a benching at first, but each was utilized on multiple drives moving forward.

We’ll continue to monitor a potential shift in starters at center. It’s one of the big decisions the team will have to make regarding the offensive line in 2022.

The Falcoholic Postgame Show

The crew from The Falcoholic Live Postgame show was in a celebratory mood after Atlanta’s 21-14 win over Jacksonville, so it was an unusually joyous broadcast. You can view the entire show right here.