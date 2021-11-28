Falcons put Drew Dalman in at center, with early success

The Atlanta Falcons are currently down in Jacksonville facing the Jaguars in a contest of two teams looking to build an identity. Both teams have new regimes and both teams have struggled often this season.

The Falcons made an interesting move in the first half, which surprised many. After Matt Hennessy started every game this season, including this one, a change was made. Drew Dalman came in and began taking snaps at center for the Falcons, with the offense going on to excel thus far.

Falcons say there's no injury to Matt Hennessy so we'll see if this is a rotation thing with Drew Dalman at center or if Hennessy has been replaced. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 28, 2021

As mentioned in the tweet above, Hennessy is not injured, but has been removed from the game. Was a center rotation the plan all along or is it a nice way for the team to bench Hennessy? You tell me, but the Falcons are running effectively behind him with Cordarrelle Patterson thus far.

Dalman, who was drafted by the Falcons in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, has been in a reserve role for much of the season, but currently has an elite grade by Pro Football Focus of 90.4 for his limited snaps this season. We still have another half of football remaining, so it’s to be determined if this move is a true rotation or something more concrete.