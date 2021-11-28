Cordarrelle Patterson active, Deion Jones among inactives vs. Jaguars

Over the last two games, the Atlanta Falcons have scored only three points. The common factor of both of those games is that Cordarrelle Patterson was either inactive or played very little due to injury.

The Falcons received some good news on Sunday ahead of game time but they also received some not-so-great news as one of their key defensive players has been ruled inactive.

Falcons inactives

LB Deion Jones

CB Kendall Sheffield

DL John Cominsky

DL Mike Pennel

DL Jonathan Bullard

Jaguars inactives

CB Shaquill Griffin

LB Dakota Allen

OL KC McDermott

TE Jacob Hollister

TE Luke Farrell

DE/LB Jordan Smith

As you can see from above, the Falcons will be without linebacker Deion Jones, who surprisingly popped up on the injury report following Friday’s practice. Jones is dealing with a shoulder injury, and the writing was on the wall when it was announced that the team was flexing Dorian Etheridge to the active roster. Expect to see more Mykal Walker with Jones’ absence.

Atlanta will be going without a couple of run stoppers along their line, as well, with Mike Pennel and Jon Bullard both inactive today.

Some good news, though: The Falcons are getting Cordarrelle Patterson back who was inactive in Week 11 against the New England Patriots. The offense, which hasn’t scored a touchdown in the last eight quarters, will definitely be better for Patterson’s return. The Jaguars will also be without top cornerback Shaquill Griffin.