Falcons - Jaguars Week 12 open thread

The Falcons have plenty of incentive to win today. They’ll exceed their 2020 win total by triumphing over Jacksonville, prove to some small extent that they will not be defined by their thumpings at the hands of the Cowboys and Patriots, and will be able to at least credibly talk about the p*****f h**t for another week. A loss to the Jaguars puts this team in a bad spot at 4-7 and on a three game losing streak, so let’s hope for a less depressing outcome today.

Use this as your open thread for the afternoon. Go Falcons!