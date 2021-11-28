How to watch Falcons - Jaguars in Week 12

The Falcons are coming off a two game stretch so bad I really don’t even want to keep bringing it up. A win would be welcome in light of that, and in light of the fact that they’re playing the Jaguars, a team that is dwelling near the basement of the NFL.

Of course, the Falcons aren’t really all that far out of the basement themselves, especially after the past two weeks. This team wants to make it known that they’re not this bad and that they’re perfectly capable of bouncing back from their worst efforts and handling lesser teams, and making that known involves winning games like these.

Here’s how you can watch today. Go Falcons!

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Week 12

When: Sunday, November 28, 1 p.m. EST

Where: TIAA Bank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida

Channel: FOX, NFL Network

Announcers: Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez

Streaming: Falcons app for local audiences

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Key Questions: Will the Falcons offense get back in the saddle against Jacksonville? Can Atlanta’s defense string two together two strong performances? Will we enjoy Falcons football for the first time in a couple of weeks?

2021 Falcons regular season schedule (4-6)

Week 1, Loss: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 2: Loss @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 3: Win @ New York Giants

Week 4: Loss vs. Washington Football Team

Week 5: Win vs. New York Jets,

Week 6: BYE WEEK

Week 7: Win @Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., Sunday, October 24

Week 8: Loss vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Sunday, October 31

Week 9: Win @ New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 7

Week 10: Loss @ Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 14

Week 11: Loss vs. New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m., Thursday, November 18

Week 12: @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Sunday, November 28

Week 13: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 5

Week 14: @ Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 12

Week 15: @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Sunday, December 19

Week 16: vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Sunday, December 26

Week 17: @ Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Sunday, January 3

Week 18: vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Sunday, January 9

Check out the odds for this week’s games at DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.