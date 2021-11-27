LB Dorian Etheridge flexed to roster for Jaguars game

The Falcons placed punter Dustin Colquitt on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, and the team then embarked on a flurry of signings to replace him between practice squad addition Dom Maggio and veteran punter Thomas Morstead.

Now we know who the COVID-19 flex will be this week from the practice squad, as Dorian Etheridge will join the roster for the game against the Jaguars.

Dorian Etheridge has been elevated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 flex. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 27, 2021

This may be a clue that Deion Jones won’t be playing Sunday against the Jaguars after popping up as a late questionable addition to the injury report, which would press Mykal Walker into a full-time role with Etheridge as a backup and special teamer. Etheridge, of course, is a player the Falcons like a lot and may be a factor in 2022, so having him fill in as a reserve for a week is a sensible sort of move.

We’ll see how much playing time Etheridge gets on Sunday, but let’s hope Jones can still go and the Falcons defense proves to be an asset against Jacksonville.