Falcons injury report: Deion Jones, Cordarrelle Patterson questionable vs. Jaguars

The weekend is nearly here, as the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars held their final practices of the week, providing us with an outlook on who you can and cannot expect to see on Sunday. We’ve been monitoring the health of both teams throughout the week and today we received news that two key players for the Falcons are questionable to play.

FULL PARTICIPATION

S Jaylinn Hawkins (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

LB Deion Jones (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

NO PARTICIPATION

CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) OUT

DL Jonathan Bullard (ankle) OUT

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR Tavon Austin (shoulder)

LB Myles Jack (knee)

P Logan Cooke (left knee)

RB James Robinson (heel, knee)

CB Tyson Campbell (shoulder)

S Andre Cisco (groin)

LB Dakota Allen (shoulder)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion) OUT

For the Falcons, both Kendall Sheffield and Jonathan Bullard will be out on Sunday, as they recover from their respective injuries. We already knew Cordarrelle Patterson would be questionable as he continues to deal with an ankle injury, but a new name popped up on Friday’s practice report. Deion Jones was a full participant throughout the week, but was limited on Friday due to a shoulder injury. He is questionable to play and we’ll know more once inactives are announced prior to game time on Sunday.

The Jaguars had a long list of limited players throughout the week, and they all logged a full practice on Friday. Shaquill Griffin, who is arguably the team’s best corner, remains in concussion protocol and will not play versus the Falcons.