Falcons’ fans not confident in team’s current direction

It’s been an up and down season, as the Falcons currently find themselves entering Week 12 with a 4-6 record. Although there have been some bright spots this year, such as the emergence of A.J. Terrell as a true lockdown corner and running back Cordarrelle Patterson proving that age is just a number, there’s been little to make fans excited for Sundays.

As you can see from the graphic above, 20% of Falcons fans who were surveyed believe the team is headed in the right direction. That’s the lowest point for fan confidence this season, and Week 8’s 93% mark seems to be a distant memory.

Can you blame fans? I can’t. The Falcons have been outscored 68-3 over the last two games and the schedule isn’t getting any easier with games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills coming up.

There’s still time for the Falcons to change course and drive confidence up, as unexpected wins can do that. But if the short-handed Falcons continue to get blown out in games, which has been the script over the past two weeks, fan confidence has a chance of hitting the single digits.

