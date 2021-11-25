Falcons injury report: Jaylinn Hawkins on pace to play vs. Jaguars

Happy Thanksgiving, Falcoholics! While you were enjoying the parade and/or the dog show, the Atlanta Falcons were holding one of their final practices of the weeks as they prepare to go on the road and face the Jacksonville Jaguars. We had a first look at the health of both teams on Wednesday, and Thursday remains largely the same.

FULL PARTICIPATION

S Jaylinn Hawkins (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle)

NO PARTICIPATION

CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring)

DL Jonathan Bullard (ankle)

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

P Logan Cooke (left knee)

RB James Robinson (heel, knee)

CB Tyson Campbell (shoulder)

S Andre Cisco (groin)

LB Dakota Allen (shoulder)

WR Tavon Austin (shoulder)

LB Myles Jack (knee)

NO PARTICIPATION

CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion)

There were no changes made to the Falcons’ injury report on Thursday. Jaylinn Hawkins, who has missed the previous two games with an ankle injury, is on pace to return on Sunday after logging back-to-back full practices. The name most of us are keeping our eyes on is Cordarrelle Patterson, who remains a limited participant in practice. We should have a better idea on Friday as game designations are handed out.

There were also minor updates for the Jaguars, as they did not hold an actual practice and their injury report is an estimation. Tavon Austin and Myles Jack were both upgraded from non-participants to limited, so they’re trending in the right direction for the Jaguars. Shaquill Griffin, who is in the league’s concussion protocol, remains a non-participant in practice and his status for Sunday is not looking good. Again we’ll have a better idea following Friday’s practice.