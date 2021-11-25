Your 2021 Thanksgiving games open thread

Football—often bad football—is a Thanksgiving staple for me, and today will be no different. There’s three games on this afternoon and evening, and they’ll be the perfect radio companion for road trips, couch watch post-meal, and background noise for all those damn dishes.

We’ll have breaking news if it happens today, but otherwise we’ll be taking it easy and hope you can too. Here’s the full slate of games.

Bears @ Lions, 12:30 p.m. EST

This is reportedly Matt Nagy’s last game, and it could feature Tim Boyle as the Lions starter. If you eat your dinner early or you have something else to do, this is ideal to have on in the background for the occasionally horrifying lowlights.

Raiders @ Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. EST

The Cowboys beat the everloving stuffing out of the Falcons, but they lost to Denver before that and came out flat against the Chiefs this past week. The Raiders are a solid squad with up-and-down results and this one could legitimately go either way.

Bills @ Saints, 8:20 p.m. EST

Go Bills.