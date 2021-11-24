Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Wednesday, Nov. 24

Thanksgiving Eve. Help yourself to a hefty portion of Falcoholinks.

Punter stuff

If you come to this website for punter news, today is your day. Falcons punter Dustin Colquitt was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, and while we thought he may be able to return by Sunday’s game, the Falcons’ moves yesterday suggest not.

They first signed punter Dom Maggio to the practice squad, but that would not be the last of the punter moves on Tuesday.

Atlanta dipped into the free agent market by signing unknown punter Thomas Morstead, who was recently with the New York Jets. He’s apparently been around for a bit but has flown under the radar (that’s a Jets pun).

The Battle of the Bads

This Falcons-Jaguars matchup means two of the sketchiest teams in the NFL will meet on Sunday. It’s going to be like looking at Clark Griswold’s extension cord setup and waiting for the electrical fire. Thank you, Ellen.

Atlanta is still somehow hanging on to playoff hopes on the periphery of the NFC picture, but the Jaguars are dead in the water at 2-8. When you have two teams with not much left to lose, weird things happen.

Under contract: Special teams

So who is locked in for next season on special teams? Well, virtually no one.

Who’s up, who’s down?

After the punishing it took on Thursday against the Patriots, it’s no surprise to see a couple members of the offensive line with their stock trending downward ahead of Sunday’s game.

