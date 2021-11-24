Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson a limited participant to start the week

Week 12 is upon us as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to travel south this weekend and face the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams are struggling to discover their identity, and both teams have some injuries to monitor, which we have a first look at today.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

S Jaylinn Hawkins (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle)

NO PARTICIPATION

CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring)

DL Jonathan Bullard (ankle)

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

P Logan Cooke (left knee)

RB James Robinson (heel, knee)

CB Tyson Campbell (shoulder)

S Andre Cisco (groin)

LB Dakota Allen (shoulder)

NO PARTICIPATION

WR Tavon Austin (shoulder)

CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion)

LB Myles Jack (knee)

As you can see from above, the Falcons injury report remains (thankfully) short. Cordarrelle Patterson missed last Thursday’s game and it was very noticeable. It’s early in the week, but Patterson is starting it off as a limited participant in practice. Although this is normally a good sign, it’s worth noting that Patterson was limited last week and went on to be ruled out of the Week 11 game. Jonathan Bullard, who missed previous practices due to being in concussion protocol, is now missing practice due to an ankle injury which we will monitor over the next few days.

On the Jaguars side of things, there are some notable names to keep an eye on this week. Their starting corner Shaquill Griffin is in the league’s concussion protocol and may not be available on Sunday. Additionally, running back James Robinson has both heel and knee injuries which kept him limited on Wednesday. Either would be a significant loss against Atlanta.