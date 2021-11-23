Falcons depth chart: Week 12

We’re moving on to Week 12 as the Atlanta Falcons are sitting at 4-6 and resting at the bottom of the division. This weekend they’ll travel south and face the Jacksonville Jaguars who is another team struggling to find their identity.

As the Falcons prepare for this weekend’s game, we have an updated look at the depth chart.

Offense

QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks

RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Wayne Gallman

WR: Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake

WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

TE: Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse

TE: Lee Smith, Keith Smith

LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

LG: Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT: Kaleb McGary, Jason Spriggs, Colby Gossett

Defense

DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

DL: Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush

DL: Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

OLB: Dante Fowler, Brandon Copeland

LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Emmanuel Ellerbee

OLB: Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters

CB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall, Chris Williamson

CB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

S: Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins

S: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

Special Teams

K: Younghoe Koo

P: TBD

LS: Josh Harris

H: TBD

PR: Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson

There were some minor changes this week, mainly due to COVID-19 and injury. Hayden Hurst, who has been listed as TE2 this season was recently placed on injured reserve, so Lee Smith moves into his spot.

Another change which could affect field position is punter Dustin Colquitt being removed from the depth chart. Colquitt was placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list, so the team has the spot listed as to be determined. On Tuesday evening, hours after the depth chart was released, it was announced that the Falcons signed veteran punter Thomas Morstead, who will undoubtedly fill the role.