Falcons depth chart: Week 12

We’re moving on to Week 12 as the Atlanta Falcons are sitting at 4-6 and resting at the bottom of the division. This weekend they’ll travel south and face the Jacksonville Jaguars who is another team struggling to find their identity.
As the Falcons prepare for this weekend’s game, we have an updated look at the depth chart.
Offense
QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks
RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Wayne Gallman
WR: Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake
WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby
TE: Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse
TE: Lee Smith, Keith Smith
LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs
LG: Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews
C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman
RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman
RT: Kaleb McGary, Jason Spriggs, Colby Gossett
Defense
DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson
DL: Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush
DL: Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky
OLB: Dante Fowler, Brandon Copeland
LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker
LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Emmanuel Ellerbee
OLB: Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters
CB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall, Chris Williamson
CB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield
S: Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins
S: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant
Special Teams
K: Younghoe Koo
P: TBD
LS: Josh Harris
H: TBD
PR: Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus
KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson
There were some minor changes this week, mainly due to COVID-19 and injury. Hayden Hurst, who has been listed as TE2 this season was recently placed on injured reserve, so Lee Smith moves into his spot.
Another change which could affect field position is punter Dustin Colquitt being removed from the depth chart. Colquitt was placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list, so the team has the spot listed as to be determined. On Tuesday evening, hours after the depth chart was released, it was announced that the Falcons signed veteran punter Thomas Morstead, who will undoubtedly fill the role.
