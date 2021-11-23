Falcons sign punter Dom Maggio to the practice squad

The Atlanta Falcons have once again been forced to search for a new punter this week, as starter Dustin Colquitt landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. Atlanta’s punter struggles have been well-documented this season, as the team has dealt with injuries and ineffectiveness at the position since training camp. Between Sterling Hofrichter, Dom Maggio, Cameron Nizialek, and Colquitt, the team has had very little consistency in 2021.

There was some possible intrigue surrounding a possible Thomas Morstead signing earlier today, but that appears to have dissipated. The Falcons instead brought back a familiar face in Dom Maggio to the practice squad on Tuesday.

We have signed P Dom Maggio to the practice squad. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 23, 2021

Maggio, a former UDFA of the Ravens in 2020, originally joined the Falcons early in the offseason. He was expected to compete with Hofrichter for the starting job, but both he and Hofrichter wound up on IR to start the 2021 season. Maggio was waived off IR with a settlement in September, and it appears he may finally get his first chance at live game action in Atlanta this Sunday.

Maggio put together a strong senior season at Wake Forest, where he averaged an impressive 46.8 yards per punt in 2019. Clearly he’s got a strong leg—we’ll see if he can turn this opportunity into something more with the Falcons. Atlanta will be in the market for a long-term punter once again in 2022, as Colquitt is nearing retirement at age 39.